Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For June 29: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For June 29: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on June 28, 2023

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 07:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Check petrol and diesel prices on June 29. (Representative image)

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on June 29: Petrol and diesel prices were constant on Thursday, June 29 across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

According to government oil companies, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.92 a liter in Noida, costlier by 27 paise. Diesel has also gone up by 26 paise and has reached Rs 90.08 a litre. In Bihar’s capital Patna, petrol has increased by 24 paise to Rs 107.48 a liter while diesel is being sold 22 paise costlier at Rs 94.26 a litre. In Haryana’s capital Gurugram today, petrol became cheaper by 7 paise and stood at Rs 96.97 a litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.84 a litre, falling by 7 paise.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why do fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

CITYPetrol (Per Litre)Diesel (Per Litre)
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
ChennaiRs 102.86Rs 94.46
GurugramRs 96.84Rs 89.72
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
LucknowRs 96.56Rs 89.75
MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
NoidaRs 96.65Rs 89.82

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

    • You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

    first published: June 29, 2023, 07:56 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 07:56 IST
