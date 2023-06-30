Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For June 30: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on June 30: Petrol and diesel prices were constant on Friday, June 30 across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

According to government oil companies, petrol is selling at Rs 96.58 a liter in Noida, down 34 paise. Diesel also fell by 33 paise and reached Rs 89.75 a litre. In Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, petrol has increased by 2 paise to Rs 108.10 a liter while diesel is being sold 2 paise costlier at Rs 93.38 a litre. In Gurugram, the capital of Haryana, petrol became cheaper by 12 paise for the second consecutive day and was priced at Rs 96.85 a litre, while diesel fell by 11 paise to Rs 89.73 a litre.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Why do fuel prices vary across states? The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on June 30, 2023

CITY Petrol (Per Litre) Diesel (Per Litre) Bengaluru Rs 101.94 Rs 87.89 Chandigarh Rs 96.20 Rs 84.26 Chennai Rs 102.86 Rs 94.46 Gurugram Rs 96.84 Rs 89.72 Kolkata Rs 106.03 Rs 92.76 Lucknow Rs 96.56 Rs 89.75 Mumbai Rs 106.31 Rs 94.27 New Delhi Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62 Noida Rs 96.65 Rs 89.82

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?