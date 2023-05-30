Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For May 30; Check Latest Fuel Rates in Your City

Petrol has become costlier by 80 paise and diesel by 77 paise in Maharashtra. In Uttar Pradesh, there has been an increase of 41 paise in petrol and 40 paise in diesel. Apart from this, prices have also increased in some other states including Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir. On the other hand, petrol has become cheaper by 41 paise and diesel by 42 paise in Gujarat. In Madhya Pradesh, there is a drop of 32 paise in petrol and 30 paise in diesel. Talking about metros, there has been a slight drop in the rate of petrol and diesel in Chennai.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.