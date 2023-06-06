Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today: Check Rates In Kolkata, Patna, Other Cities

Petrol has become costlier by 50 paise and diesel by 48 paise in Punjab. Petrol has become costlier by 48 paise and diesel by 47 paise in Chhattisgarh. Petrol-diesel has gone up by 33 paise in Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, petrol is being sold 42 paise and diesel 39 paise costlier in West Bengal. Fuel has also become costlier in Rajasthan, Jammu-Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. On the other hand, petrol and diesel have become cheaper by 55 paise in Jharkhand. There is minor relief in Haryana.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.