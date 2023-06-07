Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today: Check Fuel Rates In Your City on June 7

Petrol has become costlier by 50 paise and diesel by 49 paise in Chhattisgarh. In Bihar, the price of petrol has increased by 27 paise and that of diesel by 25 paise. Petrol and diesel prices have increased in Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka. On the other hand, petrol has become cheaper by 52 paise and diesel by 50 paise in Maharashtra. Petrol has become cheaper by 30 paise and diesel by 29 paise in Jharkhand. In West Bengal too, petrol has become cheaper by 46 paise and diesel by 43. Talking about metros, there is a slight increase in the price of petrol and diesel in Chennai.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.