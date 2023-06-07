Trends :RBI MPCSensexGold Prices IndiaITR FilingIvan Menezes Death
Home » Business » Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today: Check Fuel Rates In Your City on June 7

Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today: Check Fuel Rates In Your City on June 7

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on June 7, 2023

Advertisement

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 08:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Petrol, Diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in India On June 7
Petrol, Diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in India On June 7

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on June 7: Petrol and diesel prices were constant on Wednesday, June 7 across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Advertisement

Petrol has become costlier by 50 paise and diesel by 49 paise in Chhattisgarh. In Bihar, the price of petrol has increased by 27 paise and that of diesel by 25 paise. Petrol and diesel prices have increased in Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka. On the other hand, petrol has become cheaper by 52 paise and diesel by 50 paise in Maharashtra. Petrol has become cheaper by 30 paise and diesel by 29 paise in Jharkhand. In West Bengal too, petrol has become cheaper by 46 paise and diesel by 43. Talking about metros, there is a slight increase in the price of petrol and diesel in Chennai.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Advertisement

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

 Why do fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on June 7, 2023

CITYPetrol (Per Litre)Diesel (Per Litre)
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
ChennaiRs 102.86Rs 94.46
GurugramRs 96.84Rs 89.72
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
LucknowRs 96.47Rs 89.56
MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
NoidaRs 96.53Rs 89.71

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

Crude Oil Price Today

Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, giving up most of the prior session’s gains that followed an announcement by the world’s top exporter, Saudi Arabia, that it would further cut output.Brent crude futures were down 23 cents, or 0.3%, at $76.48 a barrel at 0020 GMT. The US West Texas Intermediate crude eased 25 cents, or 0.4%, to $71.90 a barrel.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aparna DebAparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Am...Read More

    first published: June 07, 2023, 08:11 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 08:13 IST
    Read More