Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today; Check Fuel Price in Your City on May 11

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on May 11: The effect of the rise in the prices of crude oil in the global market is also visible on the latest prices of petrol and diesel released on Thursday morning. Changes are visible in many places in the retail prices of petrol and diesel released by the government oil companies this morning. However, there will be no change in the retail prices even today in the four metros of the country like Delhi-Mumbai.

According to government oil companies, petrol in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida) has increased by 15 paise to Rs 96.79 a litre. Here diesel has also become costlier by 14 paise and has reached Rs 89.96. Apart from this, petrol has become cheaper by 32 paise in Ghaziabad and has reached Rs 96.26 per litre. Here diesel has fallen by 30 paise to reach Rs.89.96 a litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 96.33 a liter after falling by 14 paise in Lucknow, the capital of UP. Here the rate of diesel has also dropped by 13 paise and the price is being sold at Rs 89.53 a litre.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why do fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on May 10, 2023

CITY Petrol (Per Litre) Diesel (Per Litre) Bengaluru Rs 101.94 Rs 87.89 Chandigarh Rs 96.20 Rs 84.26 Chennai Rs 102.86 Rs 94.46 Gurugram Rs 96.84 Rs 89.72 Kolkata Rs 106.03 Rs 92.76 Lucknow Rs 96.33 Rs 89.53 Mumbai Rs 106.31 Rs 94.27 New Delhi Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62 Noida Rs 96.66 Rs 89.82

Crude Oil Price Today

Talking about crude oil, its prices are showing a rise in the last 24 hours. The price of Brent crude has increased almost to $ 76.79 per barrel. The rate of WTI is also moving with an increase today at $ 72.96 per barrel.

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.