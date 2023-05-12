Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today; Check Fuel Price in Your City on May 12

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on May 12: Petrol and diesel prices were constant on Friday, 12 May across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Petrol rates and diesel rates have been steady over the last eleven months. However, individual cities see fluctuations in their prices every day. There is a jump in the retail prices of petrol and diesel released by the government oil companies on Friday morning. Apart from the cities of NCR, the price of oil has increased in many other cities of UP today.

According to government oil companies, petrol in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida) has increased by 13 paise to Rs 96.92 a liter for the second consecutive day. Here diesel has also become costlier by 12 paise and has reached Rs 90.08. Apart from this, petrol has become costlier by 32 paise in Ghaziabad and has reached Rs 96.58 a litre. Here diesel has increased by 30 paise to reach Rs 89.75 a litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 96.57 a liter in UP’s capital Lucknow too, rising by 24 paise. Here the rate of diesel has also increased by 23 paise and the price is being sold at Rs 89.76 per litre.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why do fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on May 12, 2023

CITY Petrol (Per Litre) Diesel (Per Litre) Bengaluru Rs 101.94 Rs 87.89 Chandigarh Rs 96.20 Rs 84.26 Chennai Rs 102.86 Rs 94.46 Gurugram Rs 96.84 Rs 89.72 Kolkata Rs 106.03 Rs 92.76 Lucknow Rs 96.33 Rs 89.53 Mumbai Rs 106.31 Rs 94.27 New Delhi Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62 Noida Rs 96.66 Rs 89.82

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.