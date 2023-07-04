Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaGST Council MeetingPF
Home » Business » Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today: Check Fuel Rates In Your City For July 4

Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today: Check Fuel Rates In Your City For July 4

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on July 4, 2023

Advertisement

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 08:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Check petrol and diesel prices on July 4. (Representative image)
Check petrol and diesel prices on July 4. (Representative image)

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on July 4: Petrol and diesel prices were constant on Tuesday, July 4 across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Today, petrol has become costlier by 81 paise and diesel by 73 paise in Rajasthan. The price of petrol and diesel has increased by 43 paise in Uttar Pradesh. In Himachal, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, there is a jump of about 30 paise in the price of petrol and diesel. Petrol and diesel have become costlier by 19 paise in Punjab. There is no change in fuel price in metro cities.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Advertisement

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Advertisement

Why do fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on July 4, 2023

CITYPetrol (Per Litre)Diesel (Per Litre)
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
ChennaiRs 102.86Rs 94.46
GurugramRs 96.84Rs 89.72
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
LucknowRs 96.56Rs 89.75
MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
NoidaRs 96.65Rs 89.82

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aparna DebAparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Am...Read More

    first published: July 04, 2023, 08:03 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 08:03 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App