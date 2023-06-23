Trends :SensexITRGold Prices IndiaBank HolidayAccenture Q4
Home » Business » Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today: Check Fuel Rates In Your City On June 23

Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today: Check Fuel Rates In Your City On June 23

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on June 23, 2023

Advertisement

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 08:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Check petrol and diesel prices on June 23. (Representative image)
Check petrol and diesel prices on June 23. (Representative image)

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on June 23: Petrol and diesel prices were constant on Friday, June 23 across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Today, except in some states, there has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel. Petrol has become costlier by 73 paise and diesel by 66 paise in Rajasthan today. At the same time, petrol-diesel has become cheaper by 43 paise in Uttar Pradesh. In Jharkhand too, the price of petrol and diesel has come down by 26 paise. Fuel has also become cheaper in Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.

In Gurugram, diesel is being sold 3 paise cheaper at Rs 89.80 per liter and petrol at Rs 96.93 per litre. On the other hand, in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, petrol is being sold 17 paise cheaper at Rs 108.08 per liter and diesel is being sold 15 paise cheaper at Rs 93.36 per litre. In Bihar’s Patna, the price of petrol has increased by 38 paise to Rs 108.12 per liter and diesel has increased by 35 paise to Rs 94.86 per litre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Advertisement

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why do fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on June 23, 2023

CITYPetrol (Per Litre)Diesel (Per Litre)
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
ChennaiRs 102.86Rs 94.46
GurugramRs 96.84Rs 89.72
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
LucknowRs 96.56Rs 89.75
MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
NoidaRs 96.65Rs 89.82

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

top videos
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Advani's Cream Bodysuit & Ruffled Skirt Set Will Cost You A Bomb If You Want To Shop The Look
  • Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Ovarian Lump Surgery: All About The Condition, How To Prevent It | Expert
  • Priyanka, Nick Take MM For Her First Ascot | Suhana Buys Rs 13 Crore Land? | Adipurush Crashes At BO

    • You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aparna DebAparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Am...Read More

    first published: June 23, 2023, 08:05 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 08:05 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App