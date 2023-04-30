Petrol, Diesel Prices In India On April 30: Check Rates In Delhi, Kolkata And Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices in India largely remained unchanged on April 30. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc..

The petrol price in Delhi remained the same at Rs 96.72 per litre on April 30, while the diesel rate was Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol on April 30 continued to retail above Rs 100 mark at Rs 106.31 for a litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 94.72 per litre.

The fuel rates remain unchanged since May 2022, when the central government and several states had cut fuel taxes. Gurugram, Noida and Lucknow see a slight increase in prices, while Chennai sees a marginal fall as compared with April 28.

Check city-wise Petrol and Diesel prices;

City Petrol Price (Rs/litre) Diesel Price (Rs/litre) Mumbai 106.31 94.27 Delhi 96.77 89.62 Kolkata 106.03 92.76 Chennai 102.63 94.24 Bengaluru 101.94 87.89 Hyderabad 109.66 97.82 Jaipur 108.48 93.72 Gandhinagar 96.63 92.38 Bhubaneswar 103.19 94.76

Bhopal 108.65 93.90 Lucknow 96.47 89.66 Patna 107.24 94.04 Gurugram 96.89 89.76 Chandigarh 96.20 84.26

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Through excise tax, base pricing, and price caps, Centre controls fuel prices.

