Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices July 2: Check Rates In Noida, Mumbai And Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On July 2: The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.. The petrol price in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre on July 2, while the diesel rate stands at Rs 89.62/litre.

In Mumbai, petrol price on July 2 continued to retail above Rs 100 mark at Rs 106.31 for a litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre.

The fuel rates remain unchanged since May 2022, when the central government and several states had cut fuel taxes.

Check city-wise Petrol and Diesel prices on July 2;

City Petrol Price (Rs/litre) Diesel Price (Rs/litre) Chennai 102.63 94.24 Kolkata 106.03 92.76 Noida 96.65 89.82 Lucknow 96.42 89.62 Bengaluru 101.94 87.89 Hyderabad 109.66 97.82 Jaipur 108.48 93.72 Trivandrum 109.53 98.34 Bhubaneswar 103.19 94.76

In India, petrol and diesel prices are decided on the basis of several factors such as freight charges, value-added tax (VAT) and local taxes. This leads to the rates being different from state to state.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Through excise tax, base pricing, and price caps, government controls fuel prices.

Factors Affecting Petrol And Diesel Prices In India

Crude oil price: Crude oil is the main raw material used to produce petrol and diesel, so its price has a direct impact on the final cost of these fuels.

Exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the US dollar: India imports most of its crude oil, so the exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the US dollar also affects the price of petrol and diesel.

Tax: The central and state governments levy a number of taxes on petrol and diesel. These taxes can vary from state to state, and they can have a significant impact on the final price of petrol and diesel.