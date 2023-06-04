Petrol, Diesel Latest Price Announced: Check New Rates In Your City On June 4

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On June 04: Fuel prices in India largely remained unchanged on June 04. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc..

The petrol price in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre on June 04, while the diesel rate stands at Rs 89.62/litre. In Mumbai, petrol price on June 04 continued to retail above Rs 100 mark at Rs 106.31 for a litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre.

The fuel rates remain unchanged since May 2022, when the central government and several states had cut fuel taxes.

Check city-wise Petrol and Diesel prices on June 04;

City Petrol Price (Rs/litre) Diesel Price (Rs/litre) Chennai 102.63 94.24 Kolkata 106.03 92.76 Noida 96.59 89.84 Lucknow 96.57 89.76 Bengaluru 101.94 87.89 Hyderabad 109.66 97.82 Jaipur 109.05 94.24 Trivandrum 109.73 98.53 Bhubaneswar 103.01 94.58

In India, petrol and diesel prices are decided on the basis of several factors such as freight charges, value-added tax (VAT) and local taxes. This leads to the rates being different from state to state.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Through excise tax, base pricing, and price caps, government controls fuel prices.