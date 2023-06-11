Trends :RBI MPCSensexGold Prices IndiaITR FilingIvan Menezes Death
Home » Business » Petrol, Diesel June 11 Price List: Check New Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel June 11 Price List: Check New Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Petrol price in India today: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 10:23 IST

New Delhi, India

Petrol prices today: Check updated rate in your city on June 11. (Representative image)
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On June 11: Fuel prices in India largely remained unchanged on June 11. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc..

The petrol price in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre on June 11, while the diesel rate stands at Rs 89.62/litre. In Mumbai, petrol price on June 11 continued to retail above Rs 100 mark at Rs 106.31 for a litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre.

The fuel rates remain unchanged since May 2022, when the central government and several states had cut fuel taxes.

Check city-wise Petrol and Diesel prices on June 11;

CityPetrol Price (Rs/litre)Diesel Price (Rs/litre)
Chennai102.8094.40
Kolkata106.0392.76
Noida96.7989.96
Lucknow96.5889.77
Bengaluru101.9487.89
Hyderabad109.6697.82
Jaipur108.5493.77
Trivandrum109.5398.34
Bhubaneswar103.1994.76

    • In India, petrol and diesel prices are decided on the basis of several factors such as freight charges, value-added tax (VAT) and local taxes. This leads to the rates being different from state to state.

    Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Through excise tax, base pricing, and price caps, government controls fuel prices.

    first published: June 11, 2023, 09:40 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 10:23 IST
