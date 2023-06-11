Petrol, Diesel June 11 Price List: Check New Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On June 11: Fuel prices in India largely remained unchanged on June 11. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc..

The petrol price in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre on June 11, while the diesel rate stands at Rs 89.62/litre. In Mumbai, petrol price on June 11 continued to retail above Rs 100 mark at Rs 106.31 for a litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre.

The fuel rates remain unchanged since May 2022, when the central government and several states had cut fuel taxes.

Check city-wise Petrol and Diesel prices on June 11;