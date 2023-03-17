Petrol, Diesel Price Today Announced: Know Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Other Cities

India’s transportation sector heavily relies on fossil fuels, with petrol and diesel being the primary fuels used. Over the past nine months, the prices of these fuels have remained stable due to a price freeze enforced by Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). Despite fluctuations in exchange rates and supply and demand, the prices have remained consistent. OMCs have maintained stability to recover losses sustained in the previous quarters. This trend of unchanged prices continued on Thursday, March 17 as well.

Petrol and diesel prices in India remain high across most regions. In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is retailing at Rs 89.62 per litre. Meanwhile, in Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.73 per litre, and diesel is priced at Rs 94.33 per litre. Mumbai continues to have the highest price for petrol, trading at Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel priced at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, the cost of petrol remained stagnant at Rs 106.03 per litre, while diesel is being sold for Rs 92.76 per litre.

Find fuel rates in different cities in India on March 17 here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

The last change in prices happened in May 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman further reduced the prices by Rs 8 per litre for petrol and Rs 6 per litre for diesel by slashing the excise duty.

The final petrol price is calculated based on the amount at which dealers or distributors purchase from oil marketing companies, excise duty, dealer’s commission, and value-added tax levied by the state government.

