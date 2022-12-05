Petrol, Diesel Price Update: Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Petrol and diesel prices in India have remained constant over the past several months. The trend continued on December 5 as well. At 6 AM today morning, Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) notified no change in prices for yet another day. The OMCs are responsible for setting the fuel prices for the country every day. The last time there was a change in fuel prices in India was on May 22, when the central government reduced excise duty on diesel by Rs 6 per litre and petrol by Rs 8 per litre.

Presently, the cost of petrol in Delhi remains stagnant at Rs 96.72 per litre; diesel here is priced at Rs 89.62. In the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, the price of petrol was Rs 106.31, while diesel cost Rs 94.27 per litre. In the automobile hub of Chennai, petrol retailed at Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel was sold at Rs 94.24 per litre. In the east, Kolkata saw petrol prices remaining stationary at Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre.

Before the centre levied the price freeze, petrol and diesel prices would fluctuate each day based on the demand and supply of fuels and the exchange rate between the Indian Rupee (INR) and the US Dollar (USD).

Check fuel rates in different cities on December 5:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

The price of fuels like diesel and petrol comprises three components in India. These are base price, central excise duty, and state tax. The variation in fuel prices across states is due to state-specific taxes like the Value Added Tax, and additional charges such as dealer commissions, and freight charges.

