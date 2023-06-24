Trends :SensexITRGold Prices IndiaBank HolidayAccenture Q4
Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced: Check Latest Rates In Your City On June 24

In Delhi, the price of petrol stood at Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel was at Rs 89.62 a litre

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 09:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Check petrol and diesel prices on June 24. (Representative image)
Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday, June 24, largely remained unchanged in India. In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices remained largely unchanged in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Gurugram and Chennai. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood at Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel was at Rs 89.62 a litre. The petrol price in Mumbai was Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.27 a litre.

The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

In Bengaluru, the petrol price stood at Rs 101.94 a litre while diesel was at Rs 87.89 per litre. In Chennai, petrol was selling at Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel was at Rs 94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, the per-litre petrol price was Rs 106.03 per litre, while diesel was at Rs 92.76.

In Gurugram, petrol was at Rs 97.18 per litre and diesel was at Rs 90.05. In Lucknow, the petrol price was at Rs 96.56, while diesel stood at Rs 89.75 a litre. In Noida, the petrol price was Rs 96.79 per litre and diesel stood at Rs 89.96.

In Agra, petrol was selling at Rs 96.20 per litre and diesel was at Rs 89.37.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why do fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on June 24, 2023

CITYPetrol (Per Litre)Diesel (Per Litre)
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
ChennaiRs 102.63Rs 94.24
GurugramRs 97.18Rs 90.05
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
LucknowRs 96.56Rs 89.75
MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
NoidaRs 96.79Rs 89.96

    • How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

    You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

