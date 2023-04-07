Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced for April 7. Check Fuel Prices in Your City

Fuel prices in India continued their consistent streak despite fluctuation in the international market. The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for over 310 days following the price freeze that Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) levied to cover the losses made in the previous quarters. The prices of petrol and diesel are usually revised every day at 6 am.

In Mumbai, one litre of petrol cost Rs 106.31 whereas in Kolkata the fuel type was retailing at Rs 106.03. People living in Chennai will have to shell out Rs 102. 63 for a litre of petrol. Delhi was the only major metropolitan city in the country where petrol was under Rs 100. Here, one litre of petrol cost Rs 96.72.

While diesel prices were lower than petrol rates, it still burned a hole in the commoner’s pocket. Like petrol, diesel was costliest in Mumbai, retailing at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Chennai, the price trends followed similar suit with the fuel costing Rs 94.24 for a litre. Kolkata was just behind, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per litre. Delhi once again was the metropolitan with the lowest rates among these four cities, with a litre of diesel costing Rs 89.62.

Check fuel rates in various cities in India on April 7 here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

The last major changes to fuel prices in India occurred on May 21, 2022, following the central government’s announcement of an excise duty cut.

