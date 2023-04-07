Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced for April 7. Check Fuel Prices in Your City

Fuel prices in India continued their consistent streak despite fluctuation in the international market. The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for over 310 days following the price freeze that Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) levied to cover the losses made in the previous quarters. The prices of petrol and diesel are usually revised every day at 6 am.
In Mumbai, one litre of petrol cost Rs 106.31 whereas in Kolkata the fuel type was retailing at Rs 106.03. People living in Chennai will have to shell out Rs 102. 63 for a litre of petrol. Delhi was the only major metropolitan city in the country where petrol was under Rs 100. Here, one litre of petrol cost Rs 96.72.
While diesel prices were lower than petrol rates, it still burned a hole in the commoner’s pocket. Like petrol, diesel was costliest in Mumbai, retailing at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Chennai, the price trends followed similar suit with the fuel costing Rs 94.24 for a litre. Kolkata was just behind, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per litre. Delhi once again was the metropolitan with the lowest rates among these four cities, with a litre of diesel costing Rs 89.62.
Check fuel rates in various cities in India on April 7 here:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.
The last major changes to fuel prices in India occurred on May 21, 2022, following the central government’s announcement of an excise duty cut.
