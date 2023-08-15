Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced For August 15: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol and diesel prices in India on Tuesday, August 15, remained unchanged across major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. In Delhi, petrol price stood at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel price was at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol sold at Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the per-litre petrol price was at Rs 106.03 and that of diesel stood at Rs 92.76. In Chennai, the petrol price was at Rs 102.63 per litre and diesel was at Rs 94.24 per litre. In Noida, petrol sold at Rs 96.79 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.96 per litre. In Gurugram, people were buying per-litre petrol at Rs 97.18 and diesel at Rs 90.05.

Among other cities, in Lucknow, petrol was at Rs 96.57 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.76 per litre. In Patna, petrol stood at Rs 107.24 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.04 per litre. Petrol in Bhopal was at Rs 108.65 and diesel was at Rs 93.90. In Chandigarh, petrol was selling at Rs 96.20 a litre and diesel was at Rs 84.26 a litre.

Crude oil prices finished down on Monday on worries about China’s faltering economic recovery and a stronger dollar were taking the momentum out of seven weeks of gains on tight supply, according to Reuters.