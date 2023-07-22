Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaSavings SchemesReal Estate
Home » Business » Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced For July 22: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced For July 22: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City

The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 09:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Currently, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. (Representative image)
Petrol and Diesel Prices on July 22: Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday remained constant across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. In Delhi, the petrol price stood at Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel was at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, the per-litre petrol price was at Rs 106.31 per litre while diesel was at Rs 94.27 a litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Among other cities, the petrol price in Ghaziabad stood at Rs 96.58 a litre, while diesel was at Rs 89.75 a litre. In Bihar’s capital Patna, petrol was at Rs 107.24 a litre, while diesel stood at Rs 94.04 a litre. In Haryana’s Gurugram, petrol was selling at Rs 97.18 a litre, but diesel was at Rs 90.05 a litre. In Agra, petrol was at Rs 96.20 per litre, while diesel stood at 89.37 a litre.

The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why do fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on July 22, 2023:

CITYPetrol (Per Litre)Diesel (Per Litre)
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
ChennaiRs 102.86Rs 94.24
GurugramRs 97.18Rs 90.05
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
LucknowRs 96.57Rs 89.76
MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
NoidaRs 96.79Rs 89.96

    • How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

    You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

    first published: July 22, 2023, 09:32 IST
    last updated: July 22, 2023, 09:32 IST
