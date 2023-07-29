Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced For July 29: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday, July 29, largely remained unchanged in India, including major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Kolkata. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood at Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel was at Rs 89.62 a litre. The petrol price in Mumbai was Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.27 a litre.

The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

In Bengaluru, the petrol price stood at Rs 101.94 a litre while diesel was at Rs 87.89 per litre. In Chennai, petrol was selling at Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel was at Rs 94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, the per-litre petrol price was Rs 106.03 per litre, while diesel was at Rs 92.76.

In Gurugram, petrol was at Rs 97.18 per litre and diesel was at Rs 90.05. In Lucknow, the petrol price was at Rs 97.15, while diesel stood at Rs 90.32 a litre. In Noida, the petrol price was Rs 96.79 per litre and diesel stood at Rs 89.96.

In Agra, petrol was selling at Rs 96.20 per litre and diesel was at Rs 89.37.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

According to news agency Reuters, bolstered by supply cuts from the OPEC+ alliance announced earlier this month, both oil benchmarks gained nearly 5% for the week - a fifth straight week of gains. The benchmarks are on track to gain over 13% for the month.