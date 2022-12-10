Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced Today; Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Fuel consumption in India rose by 10.2% year-on-year in November. Data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed that India’s petrol demand increased by 18.84 million tonnes YoY, Reuters reported. Petrol sales were up by 8.1 per cent (2.86 million tonnes). Despite the rise in demand for fuel, its price, as well as the price of diesel in India, has not changed in a long time. The prices remained stagnant for the 203rd consecutive day on Saturday, December 10 due to the price freeze implemented by the union government.
The latest price notification issued by oil marketing companies (OMCs) showed that the price of fuels in Delhi did not budge by a single rupee on December 10. The cost of petrol was stagnant at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel retailed at an unchanged Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, the petrol price was constant at Rs 106.31. Diesel, on the other hand, cost Rs 94.27 per litre. In the automotive hub, Chennai, petrol was being sold at Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel was priced at Rs 94.24 per litre. On the other hand, Kolkata saw petrol price at Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre.
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and other OMCs update the price of fuel in India every morning at 6 am. The variation in petrol prices from state to state is because of additional elements such as freight costs, Value Added Tax, and local taxes.
Read all the Latest Business News here