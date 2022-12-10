Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced Today; Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Fuel consumption in India rose by 10.2% year-on-year in November. Data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed that India’s petrol demand increased by 18.84 million tonnes YoY, Reuters reported. Petrol sales were up by 8.1 per cent (2.86 million tonnes). Despite the rise in demand for fuel, its price, as well as the price of diesel in India, has not changed in a long time. The prices remained stagnant for the 203rd consecutive day on Saturday, December 10 due to the price freeze implemented by the union government.

The latest price notification issued by oil marketing companies (OMCs) showed that the price of fuels in Delhi did not budge by a single rupee on December 10. The cost of petrol was stagnant at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel retailed at an unchanged Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, the petrol price was constant at Rs 106.31. Diesel, on the other hand, cost Rs 94.27 per litre. In the automotive hub, Chennai, petrol was being sold at Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel was priced at Rs 94.24 per litre. On the other hand, Kolkata saw petrol price at Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre.

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and other OMCs update the price of fuel in India every morning at 6 am. The variation in petrol prices from state to state is because of additional elements such as freight costs, Value Added Tax, and local taxes.

