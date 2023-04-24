Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced Today: Check Fuel Rates in Hyderabad, Patna, Other Cities

Petrol, and Diesel Prices Today: There was no change to fuel prices in major cities on Monday, April 24, 2023. Except for individual cases, petrol and diesel rates across the country have been steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision was announced. However, many cities saw petrol prices above Rs 100 mark.

Cities like Bhubaneswar (Rs 103.21), Trivandrum (Rs 109.73), Hyderabad (Rs 109.66) and Patna (107.59) have Petrol prices above Rs 100.

According to government oil companies, petrol has become cheaper by 27 paise to Rs 96.65 a liter in UP’s Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida) district this morning. Here diesel is being sold at Rs 89.82 a liter after falling by 26 paise today. Petrol became costlier by 32 paise in Ghaziabad today and reached Rs 96.58 a litre, while diesel has increased by 30 paise and is being sold at Rs 89.75 a litre.

Meanwhile, as per the data citing prices in capital cities, Andhra Pradesh had the costliest petrol Thursday, priced at Rs 111.76, while the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar had the lowest price at Rs 84.10. In Hyderabad, the petrol was priced at 109.66 while in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow, it was Rs 96.57.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day . These, however, vary from state-to-state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on April 24, 2023

CITY Petrol (Per Litre) Diesel (Per Litre) Bengaluru Rs 101.94 Rs 87.89 Chandigarh Rs 96.20 Rs 84.26 Chennai Rs 102.86 Rs 94.46 Gurugram Rs 96.66 Rs 89.54 Kolkata Rs 106.03 Rs 92.76 Lucknow Rs 96.54 Rs 89.81 Mumbai Rs 106.31 Rs 94.27 New Delhi Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62 Noida Rs 96.65 Rs 89.82

Crude Oil Price Today

Oil prices slipped on Monday as concerns about rising interest rates, the global economy and the outlook for fuel demand outweighed support from the prospect of tighter supplies on OPEC+ supply cuts.

Brent crude slipped 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $81.18 a barrel by 0045 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $77.39 a barrel, down 48 cents, also 0.6% lower.

