Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced Today: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City On May 27

Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced Today: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City On May 27

Petrol prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata remain the same on Saturday, while the rates were slightly up in Gurugram, Noida, and Lucknow

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 08:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Check petrol and diesel prices on May 27.

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on May 27: Petrol and diesel prices today, May 27, remained largely unchanged in India, with slight changes in some cities. According to a notification from oil marketing companies (OMCs), petrol prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata remained the same on Saturday, while the rates were slightly up in Gurugram, Noida, and Lucknow.

Petrol on Saturday got costlier by 26 paise to Rs 96.79 in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida), while diesel rose 25 paise to Rs 89.96 a litre. The petrol price was also up in Lucknow today and is now priced at Rs 97.15. Apart from this, petrol has also seen rise by 34 paise at Rs 97.18 a liter in Gurugram, the capital of Haryana. However, diesel has remained the same at Rs 90.05 a litre.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol in Chennai is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Petrol, and Diesel Prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on May 27, 2023

CITYPetrol (Per Litre)Diesel (Per Litre)
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
ChennaiRs 102.63Rs 94.24
GurugramRs 97.18Rs 90.05
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
LucknowRs 97.15Rs 90.32
MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
NoidaRs 96.79Rs 89.96

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

Crude Oil Price Today

Oil prices ticked up on Friday as U.S. officials appeared close to striking a debt-ceiling deal, and as the market weighed conflicting messages on supply from Russia and Saudi Arabia ahead of the next OPEC+ policy meeting.

Brent crude settled 69 cents, or 0.9 per cent, higher at $76.95 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate closed up 84 cents, or 1.2 per cent, at $72.67 a barrel.

