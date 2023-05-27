Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced Today: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City On May 27

Petrol and diesel prices today, May 27, remained largely unchanged in India, with slight changes in some cities. According to a notification from oil marketing companies (OMCs), petrol prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata remained the same on Saturday, while the rates were slightly up in Gurugram, Noida, and Lucknow.

Petrol on Saturday got costlier by 26 paise to Rs 96.79 in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida), while diesel rose 25 paise to Rs 89.96 a litre. The petrol price was also up in Lucknow today and is now priced at Rs 97.15. Apart from this, petrol has also seen rise by 34 paise at Rs 97.18 a liter in Gurugram, the capital of Haryana. However, diesel has remained the same at Rs 90.05 a litre.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol in Chennai is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.