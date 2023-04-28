Petrol, Diesel Prices Change In Lucknow, Noida, Other Cities; Check City-Wise Fuel Rates

Petrol, and Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices in four major metro cities on Friday, April 28, 2023, remained unchanged. However, some minor fluctuations in prices were observed in certain cities such as Gurugram, Noida, and Lucknow.

Except for individual cases, petrol and diesel rates across the country have been steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision was announced. However, many cities saw petrol prices above Rs 100 mark.

On Friday, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi continues to remain Rs 96.72 and for an equal quantity of diesel, customers have to pay Rs 89.62. Similarly, customers in Mumbai will have to pay Rs 106.31 for a litre of petrol and Rs 94.72 for equal quantity of diesel.

Looking at the prices in other cities: cost of one litre of petrol in Noida is Rs 96.65, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.93. In Gurugram, petrol costs Rs 96.84 per litre, and diesel rate stands at Rs 89.72 per litre. Meanwhile, in Lucknow, petrol can be bought at Rs 96.47 per litre, and diesel at Rs 89.67 per litre.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why do fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on April 28, 2023

CITY Petrol (Per Litre) Diesel (Per Litre) Bengaluru Rs 101.94 Rs 87.89 Chandigarh Rs 96.20 Rs 84.26 Chennai Rs 102.86 Rs 94.46 Gurugram Rs 96.84 Rs 89.72 Kolkata Rs 106.03 Rs 92.76 Lucknow Rs 96.47 Rs 89.67 Mumbai Rs 106.31 Rs 94.27 New Delhi Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62 Noida Rs 96.65 Rs 89.93

Crude Oil Price Today

According to a Bloomberg report, crude oil is on track to record its sixth consecutive monthly decline, marking its longest losing streak in over eight years. This downward trend can be attributed to concerns about a slowdown in the US and Asia. Advertisement

