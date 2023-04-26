Petrol, Diesel Prices For April 26; Check Fuel Rates in Chennai, Lucknow, Other Cities

Petrol, and Diesel Prices Today: There was no change to fuel prices in four major metro cities on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Except for individual cases, petrol and diesel rates across the country have been steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision was announced. However, many cities saw petrol prices above Rs 100 mark.

On Wednesday, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi continue to remain Rs 96.72 and for an equal quantity of diesel, customers have to pay Rs 89.62. Similarly, customers in Mumbai will have to pay Rs 106.31 for a litre of petrol and Rs 94.72 for equal quantity of diesel.

According to government oil companies, earlier this week, petrol became costlier by 29 paise in Himachal, 24 paise in Punjab, and 62 paise in Jammu and Kashmir. Diesel became costlier by 26 paise, 23 paise and 50 paise respectively at these places. At the same time, petrol-diesel became cheaper by 25 paise in Uttar Pradesh. Petrol became cheaper by 44 paise and diesel by 41 paise in West Bengal.

Petrol in Noida has gone up to Rs 96.58 and diesel to Rs 89.75 per litre. Rs 96.58 in Ghaziabad and Rs 89.75 per liter of diesel. Petrol in Lucknow will cost Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per liter.

Whereas, petrol rates in Patna has become Rs 107.24 and diesel Rs 94.04 per liter. And, petrol has become Rs 84.10 and diesel Rs 79.74 per liter in Port Blair.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why do fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on April 25, 2023

CITY Petrol (Per Litre) Diesel (Per Litre) Bengaluru Rs 101.94 Rs 87.89 Chandigarh Rs 96.20 Rs 84.26 Chennai Rs 102.86 Rs 94.46 Gurugram Rs 96.66 Rs 89.54 Kolkata Rs 106.03 Rs 92.76 Lucknow Rs 96.54 Rs 89.81 Mumbai Rs 106.31 Rs 94.27 New Delhi Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62 Noida Rs 96.58 Rs 89.75

Crude Oil Price Today

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday after a US trade group reported a significant draw in crude oil stocks ahead of the government’s data release. Brent crude rose by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $80.93 a barrel by 0006 GMT.

