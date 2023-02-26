Petrol, Diesel Prices On February 26: Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, February 26: The prices of petrol and diesel have remained constant in the country since last year. The last time the prices of petrol and diesel saw a change in India was on May 21, 2022, when the government slashed the excise duty on the two fuels. With the price freeze continuing, costs of petrol and diesel remained stagnant throughout the country on Sunday, February 26, as well.

The only metropolitan city in India where the petrol did not retail at greater than Rs 100 was Delhi, where a litre of petrol retailed at Rs 96.72. Among the metropolitan cities in India, a litre of petrol was the most expensive in Mumbai, where the fuel was being sold at Rs 106.31. In Kolkata, the price of petrol stood at Rs 106.03. In Chennai, a litre cost of petrol retailed at Rs 102.73.

Owners of diesel vehicles were better off in terms of fuel prices. Diesel cost Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi and Rs 94.27 in Mumbai. In Kolkata, the fuel cost Rs 92.76 per litre, while in Chennai, the same quantity of the fuel was retailing at Rs 94.24.

Find fuel rates in different cities in India on February 26 here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

The price of petrol and diesel varies by state and region in India, largely due to different charges are levied by the state governments on these fuels, primary among such additional fees is the value added tax (VAT).

