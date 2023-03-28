Petrol, Diesel Prices Over Rs 100 in Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities

Fuel prices in the country held steady for yet another day on March 28. The prices of petrol and diesel have largely stayed the same since the central government announced an excise duty cut on petrol and diesel in May 2022. While the prices dropped marginally after that important decision of the NDA government, they still remain above Rs 100 in many cities like Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru.

In Mumbai, petrol is selling at Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.27. For those who are in Delhi, the price for one litre of petrol stands at Rs 96.72. Whereas, diesel is available at Rs 89.62. In Kolkata, the petrol price stands at Rs 106.03 per litre. Meanwhile, the diesel rate card for one litre is Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price is Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 per litre, respectively.

Fuel prices vary from state to state. Furthermore, fuel prices depend on several factors such as international crude oil price, VAT (value-added tax), state taxes, and freight charges.

Concerns over turmoil in the banking sector have somewhat eased. So oil prices climbed in early trade on Monday. But at the same time, recent comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin have ratcheted up geopolitical tensions in Europe. Mr Putin announced over the weekend that Russia plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. It remains to be seen how the geopolitical tensions in Europe will impact crude oil prices.

Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities on March 28:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 96.20 per litre

Diesel: Rs 84.26 per litre

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 97.18 per litre

Diesel: Rs 90.05 per litre

Patna

Petrol: Rs 107.24 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.04 per litre

