Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Steady On February 10; Check Rates In Your City

Petrol and diesel prices typically fluctuate on a daily basis, influenced by multiple factors. The rise in international crude oil prices, the drop in the exchange rate of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, and taxes imposed by both central and state governments are among the key factors that influence petrol and diesel prices in India. However, in the past eight months, Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have not budged a single rupee. The trend continued on Friday, February 10, too.

Petrol prices in the four metropolitan cities in India remained around the Rs 100 threshold. The per litre rate was the highest in Mumbai, where the fuel retailed at Rs 106.31 per litre. There was only a difference of a few paise in the price of petrol in Kolkata, where a litre of fuel cost Rs 106.03. In Chennai, a litre of petrol was retailing at Rs 102.63. Delhi was the only metropolitan city where the price of a litre of petrol was below Rs 100. People paid Rs 96.72 per litre for petrol here.

On Friday, diesel is the cheapest in Delhi at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of the same quantity of litre weighed at Rs 92.76 on the wallet. In Chennai, a litre of diesel cost citizens Rs 94.24, while in Mumbai it is retailing at Rs 94.27/litre.

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on Friday, February 10:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

The last time fuel prices changed was when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in petrol by Rs 8 and diesel by Rs 6.

