Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On March 20; Check Fuel Rates Here

The cost of petrol and diesel remain unchanged on Monday, March 20. With no change in rates, the price of petrol and diesel remained elevated in most parts of the country on March 20. In Delhi, petrol was being sold at Rs 96.72 per litre, with diesel available for Rs 89.62 for the same amount.

Chennaites had to shell out Rs 102.73 per litre of petrol, and Rs 94.33 per litre of diesel. Mumbai, however, takes the top spot with the highest price for petrol at Rs 106.31 per litre. Diesel here cost Rs 94.27 per litre. Meanwhile, Kolkata saw petrol prices stagnant at Rs 106.03 per litre, with diesel being traded at Rs 92.76 per litre.

Fuel rates in different cities in India on March 20 here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Despite the global push towards renewable energy sources, India’s heavy reliance on fossil fuels in its transportation sector remains unchanged. And with OMCs prioritizing recuperation of previous losses over market trends, it remains to be seen how long the country’s petrol and diesel prices will remain impervious to fluctuations.

