Petrol, Diesel Prices Stable In Indian Metro Cities; Check Latest Rates Here

The price of petrol in New Delhi stood at Rs 96.72 on Sunday (February 12, 2023), while diesel in Delhi retailed at Rs 89.62, according to the latest price notification by oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India. In Mumbai, petrol retailed at Rs 106.31 and diesel sold at Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel were being sold at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai. In Kolkata, the price of petrol was close to that in Mumbai at Rs 106.03 per litre. Diesel here retailed at Rs 92.76 for one litre.

The cost of fuels in India are set to continue the current path until OMCs recover the losses they incurred in the past few quarters.

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

