Trends :Reliance AGM 2023SensexStocks to WatchFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices India
Home » Business » Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, August 27: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, August 27: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City

In Delhi, petrol price today stood at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel was at Rs 89.62 per litre

Advertisement

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: August 27, 2023, 08:59 IST

New Delhi, India

Petrol and diesel prices today on August 27.
Petrol and diesel prices today on August 27.

Petrol and diesel prices today, August 27, remained almost the same in the country. In Delhi, petrol price today stood at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel was at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, per-litre petrol was selling at Rs 106.31 per litre on Sunday, while diesel stood at Rs 94.27.

In Kolkata, the price of petrol stood at Rs 106.03 per litre, while that of diesel was at Rs 92.76 a litre. In Chennai, petrol was at Rs 102.86 per litre and diesel was at Rs 94.24 per litre.

Advertisement

Why do fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on August 27, 2023:

CITYPetrol (Per Litre)Diesel (Per Litre)
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
ChennaiRs 102.86Rs 94.24
GurugramRs 97.18Rs 90.05
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
LucknowRs 96.57Rs 89.76
MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
NoidaRs 96.79Rs 89.96

top videos
  • Esha Deol On Her Family, Hema Malini's Comeback & National Award For Her Film 'Ek Duaa' | EXCLUSIVE

    • How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

    You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

    first published: August 27, 2023, 08:59 IST
    last updated: August 27, 2023, 08:59 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App