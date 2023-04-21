Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Rates Revised in NCR. Check Latest Rates in Your City

Petrol, and Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices were constant on Friday, 21 April, in the figures across major cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru as fuel rates continued their ten-month streak of price stability. However, cities across the country have witnessed fluctuations in fuel prices across the nation.

According to government oil companies, petrol has become cheaper by 27 paise to Rs 96.65 a liter in UP’s Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida) district this morning. Here diesel is being sold at Rs 89.82 a liter after falling by 26 paise today. Petrol became costlier by 32 paise in Ghaziabad today and reached Rs 96.58 a litre, while diesel has increased by 30 paise and is being sold at Rs 89.75 a litre.

Meanwhile, as per the data citing prices in capital cities, Andhra Pradesh had the costliest petrol Thursday, priced at Rs 111.76, while the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar had the lowest price at Rs 84.10. In Hyderabad, the petrol was priced at 109.66 while in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow, it was Rs 96.57.

Advertisement

While Dehradun, Mangalore and Bhopal saw a rise in their fuel costs, Coimbatore, Indore, Nashik and Pune saw their prices fall.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Through excise tax, base pricing, and price caps, Centre controls fuel prices.

The prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

How are Petrol, and Diesel Rates Decided?

Advertisement

Since the cut of excise duty by the central government in May 2022, some states have also reduced VAT prices on fuels, while some have imposed cess on petrol and diesel. The Punjab government decided to impose a cess of 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel in a meeting of the state cabinet. Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal also announced a cess on petrol, diesel and liquor in the second full budget of the LDF government. A social security cess of Rs 2 per litre will be slapped on petrol and diesel. Some cities such as Lucknow saw a minor fall in petrol and diesel prices, check the latest rates here:

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on April 21, 2023

Advertisement

CITY Petrol (Per Litre) Diesel (Per Litre) Bengaluru Rs 101.94 Rs 87.89 Chandigarh Rs 96.20 Rs 84.26 Chennai Rs 102.86 Rs 94.46 Gurugram Rs 96.66 Rs 89.54 Kolkata Rs 106.03 Rs 92.76 Lucknow Rs 96.54 Rs 89.81 Mumbai Rs 106.31 Rs 94.27 New Delhi Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62 Noida Rs 96.65 Rs 89.82

Crude Oil Price Today

Crude oil prices continue to soften and Brent crude has become cheaper by $ 2 in the last 24 hours. Within two days, its prices have come down by $4 per barrel. Talking about crude oil, there is a big decline in its prices. Brent crude has lost almost $ 2 to reach the price of $ 80.89 per barrel. The rate of WTI has also declined in the global market to $77.29 per barrel.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here