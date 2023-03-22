Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol Price in Delhi Below Rs 100, Check Fuel Rates in Your City

Despite expectations of a drop in crude oil prices following the US bank collapses, fuel prices in India remained unchanged on Wednesday, March 22. The prices of petrol and diesel stayed put in most parts of the country because oil marketing companies were unable to recover nearly Rs 18,000 crore in accumulated losses from earlier quarters. Prior to this, the cost of petrol and diesel would be updated every day at 6 am by OMCs. However, the current price freeze is expected to persist as the companies work towards recuperating their losses.

As a result, on March 22, Delhi saw petrol being sold at Rs 96.72 per litre, with diesel priced at Rs 89.62 per litre. Meanwhile, Mumbai emerged as the city with the highest fuel prices in the country, with petrol costing Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel available for Rs 94.27 per litre. Chennai witnessed petrol being sold at Rs 102.73 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.33 per litre, while Kolkata saw petrol prices stagnate at Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre.

Advertisement

With no significant price drops on the horizon, Indian consumers can expect to continue paying high prices for petrol and diesel in the near future.

Find fuel rates in different cities in India on March 22 here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Advertisement

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Advertisement

India is the world’s third-largest oil consumer. Despite the global push towards renewable energy sources, India’s heavy reliance on fossil fuels in its transportation sector has not budged much. With OMCs prioritising the recuperation of the losses made during the pandemic, the chances of common people seeing relief anytime soon are low.

Read all the Latest Business News here