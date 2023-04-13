Petrol, Diesel Prices Up In Gurugram, Bengaluru On April 13; Check Latest Rates In Your City Here

Petrol and diesel rates in India remained stable with minor movements on Thursday, April 13, due to fluctuation in crude oil prices in the international market. Petrol prices in Bengaluru increased by Rs 0.05 to reach Rs 101.99 per litre. In Gurugram, petrol prices rose by Rs 0.49 per litre to settle at Rs 97.38.

Meanwhile, diesel prices have also risen across the country. Diesel has become dearer by 48 paise in Gurugram and Patna. While diesel will cost Rs 90.24 per litre in Gurugram, consumers in Patna will have to pay Rs 94.51 per litre for diesel. In Bengaluru, diesel has become costlier by Rs 0.05 to settle at Rs 87.94 per litre.

It is worth noting that petrol and diesel prices have not changed in the four major metropolitan cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. The prices of petrol and diesel have largely stayed the same since the central government slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel in May last year. Therefore, the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices in cities like Patna, Gurugram and Bengaluru is significant. Fuel prices vary from state to state and depend on a complex interplay of factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes and oil prices in global energy markets.

Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities on April 13:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.99 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 96.20 per litre

Diesel: Rs 84.26 per litre

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 97.38 per litre

Diesel: Rs 90.24 per litre

Patna

Petrol: Rs 107.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.51 per litre

Oil prices rose by as much as 2 per cent on Wednesday as the US reported its encouraging inflation data since May 2021. The cooler-than-anticipated US inflation data have revived hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon end its cycle of interest-rate hikes. Consequently, Brent crude jumped by $1.72 to reach $87.33 a barrel. At the same time, US West Texas Intermediate saw an increase of $1.73 to settle at $83.26 per barrel. It remains to be seen how the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine will impact crude prices in the next few weeks.

