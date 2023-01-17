Petrol, Diesel Rates Today: Check Fuel Prices in Delhi, Lucknow And Other Cities

India’s fuel prices remained unchanged on January 17 as no changes in petrol and diesel prices were noted. The prices have remained the same since May 21 last year when the excise duty on petrol and diesel was reduced by Rs 8 and Rs 6 per litre, respectively, by the central government.

Given the stability of fuel prices during the last several months, it is anticipated that it will be the same for some time before the country’s oil marketing companies (OMCs) implement a modification that applies to the whole country. Currently, in prominent cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata, petrol costs have surpassed the Rs 100 mark.

The Mint reports that in December 2022, Russia’s crude oil exports to India soared to a new high. For several months running, Russia’s capital of Moscow has been India’s top oil supplier. India began importing 1 million barrels per day of crude oil from Russia in December, as per the data from energy cargo tracker Vortexa. India received 1.19 million BPD of crude oil from Russia in just December.

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on January 17:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Any adjustments to the price of petrol and diesel take effect each day at six in the morning. State-to-state variations in petrol prices are influenced by a number of factors, including Value Added Tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, and others.

The daily price changes made by public sectors oil marketing firms like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd take into consideration foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices.

