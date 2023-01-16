Petrol, Diesel Rates Today: Check Fuel Prices in Lucknow, Gandhinagar And Other Cities on January 16

India is on track to bolster its energy security with research in 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol and talks of purchasing oil from Guyana in the long term. Amidst all the development around fuel, the prices of petrol and diesel in India have not changed in the past seven months. Ever since the government slashed the excise duty on the two primary automotive fuels in the country on May 21, 2022, a price freeze has been in place. Consequently, India’s prominent Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) such as IOC, BPCL, and HPCL have made a long break from their pattern of announcing revised fuel rates every morning at 6 am. The price freeze is expected to continue till such time the OMCs recover the losses they incurred due to supply and demand shocks, courtesy of the pandemic and the Russo-Ukraine War, in the past few quarters. In keeping with that prediction, the price of petrol and diesel remained unchanged on Monday, January 16.

Petrol prices in all of the metropolitan cities of the country retailed around Rs 100. Among these, petrol was the cheapest in Delhi where it cost Rs 96.72 per litre. It was the most expensive in Mumbai, where it retailed at Rs 106.31 for every litre. The price in Kolkata for a litre of gasoline was Rs 106.03, while in Chennai, it cost Rs 102.73.

For a litre of diesel in Delhi, buyers would have to shell out Rs 89.62 for one litre, while in Mumbai, they would be needed to pay Rs 94.27. In Chennai, the per litre price of diesel was Rs 94.24. In Kolkata, the fuel retailed at Rs 92.76 per litre.

Check the cost of petrol and diesel in major Indian cities on January 16 here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

