Petrol Price Above Rs 100 In Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata; Check Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates in Your City

Petrol and Diesel Price Update On March 11: Petrol and diesel prices, which usually get updated at 6 am every day, have not budged a single point since May 21 last year, when the government reduced the duties on the primary automotive fuels in the country. The price of petrol in Delhi on Saturday stood at Rs 96.72 per litre, while that in Mumbai stood at Rs 106.31. In Chennai, the per litre cost of petrol also remains stagnant at Rs 102.63. The cost of the fuel is Rs 106.03 in Kolkata. The price of petrol remained above Rs 100 in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Bhopal also.

The price of diesel was comparatively lower in each of these cities. Diesel price stood at Rs 89.62 in Delhi. In Mumbai, the price was higher, with one litre of the fuel costing Rs 94.27. In Chennai, the same quantity of diesel retailed at Rs 94.24. In Kolkata, the fuel retailed at Rs 92.76 per litre.

Check Fuel Rates in Different Cities of India on March 11:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 97.02 per litre

Diesel: Rs 88.30 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

