In India, the cost of diesel and petrol differs across states due to the imposition of state-specific value-added tax (VAT).

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 11:04 IST

New Delhi, India

Fuel Rates On February 22, 2023: Check Petrol And Diesel Prices In Your City Today.

The 8-month trend of stagnant petrol and diesel prices in the country continued on Wednesday, February 22. Although prices normally fluctuate every day in response to the crude oil rates, supply and demand factors, and transportation costs, a price freeze imposed by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India has led to the rates remaining the same.

The last time there was a change in the cost of these two primary automotive fuels in India was on May 21, 2022. Back then, the government had slashed the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 and on diesel by Rs 6.

The petrol prices in most places across India remain above the Rs 100 threshold. Among the four metropolitan cities in India, the rate of this fuel is the highest in the country’s financial capital, Mumbai. Here, the fuel is retailing at Rs 106.31 per litre.

In Kolkata, the rate for a litre of petrol is Rs 106.03. In South India, Tamil Nadu’s capital city Chennai recorded a per litre rate of Rs 102.63. Delhi, where the price stands at Rs 96.72 per litre, is the only metropolitan city where the Rs 100 mark was not breached.

Diesel prices across four major Indian cities show Delhi having the lowest price at Rs 89.62 per litre, followed by Kolkata at Rs 92.76, Chennai at Rs 94.24, and Mumbai slightly higher at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on Wednesday, February 22:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

first published: February 22, 2023, 11:04 IST
last updated: February 22, 2023, 11:04 IST
