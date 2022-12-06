Petrol Price Over Rs 100 in Mumbai, Kolkata; Check Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City

Petrol Price Today: The price of petrol and diesel remained unchanged on Tuesday, December 6. The government decreased the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre, respectively, in May, which led to the most recent notable nationwide change in fuel costs.
The latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed that the cost of petrol in Delhi remains stagnant on December 6 at Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel here is priced at Rs 89.62. In the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, the price of petrol was locked at Rs 106.31, while diesel costs Rs 94.27 per litre. In Chennai, petrol retailed at Rs 102.74 per litre, while diesel was sold at Rs 94.33 per litre. On the other hand, Kolkata saw petrol price at Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre.
Petrol and diesel prices would fluctuate each day on the basis of the demand and supply of fuel and the exchange rate between the Indian Rupee and the US Dollar before the centre levied the price freeze.
Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on December 6:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and other oil marketing corporations regularly modify the price of fuel in India. The new rates, which take into account a number of elements such as freight costs, VAT, local taxes, etc., become effective each morning at 6 AM.
