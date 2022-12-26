Petrol Prices Over Rs 100 In Major Indian Cities; Check Cost of Diesel and Petrol on December 23

In keeping with the months-long trend of stable petrol prices in the country, the cost of diesel and petrol in the country refused to budge for yet another day on December 26. The last change in the cost of the two primary automotive fuels in the country took place on May 21. This was when the government had slashed the excise duty on diesel by Rs 6 and on petrol by Rs 8. Following that, the country has witnessed an almost six-month-long price freeze. The trend is expected to continue further.

The price of petrol in the national capital of Delhi was stable at Rs 96.72 per litre. Meanwhile, in the financial hub of Mumbai, it remained steady at Rs 106.31. In Chennai, a litre cost of petrol retailed at Rs 102.63, while it retailed at Rs 106.03 in Kolkata.

Advertisement

The cost of diesel was relatively lesser in these cities. While the fuel cost Rs 89.62 in Delhi, it was priced at Rs 94.27 in Mumbai. In Chennai, the same quantity of diesel was being retailed at Rs 94.24. In Kolkata, the fuel retailed at Rs 92.76 per litre.

Find fuel rates in different cities in India on December 26 here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Advertisement

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, recently revealed that India had achieved the target of selling petrol mixed with 10 per cent ethanol far ahead of the deadline of November 2022. Next up, India is looking to start experimental supplies of 20 per cent biofuel blended petrol. The use of biofuel is likely to reduce the country’s dependence on oil imports, stabilising prices a little. When such experiments will lead to significant changes in the price of fuels remains to be seen.

Read all the Latest Business News here