Petrol Prices Over Rs 100 In Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities; Check Fuel Rates Here

Fuel prices in India have remained stable for close to six months now. Petrol and diesel prices, which usually get updated at 6 am every day, have not budged a single point since May 21. Usually, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Ltd (BPL) update the price of fuels every morning. In May this year, the government reduced the duties on the primary automotive fuels in the country. Per the last reduction in charges, the excise duty on petrol was slashed by Rs 8 per litre, while that on diesel was cut down by Rs 6 per litre.

The last update on fuel prices in the country revealed that the price of petrol in the national capital of Delhi was stable at Rs 96.72 per litre, while that in Mumbai stood at Rs 106.31. In Chennai, the per litre cost of petrol is stagnant at Rs 102.73. The cost of the fuel is Rs 106.03 in West Bengal’s capital, India. The price of petrol remained above the Rs 100 threshold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Bhopal.

The price of diesel was comparatively lower in each of these cities. Diesel price stood at Rs 89.62 in Delhi. In Mumbai, the price was higher, with one litre of the fuel costing Rs 94.27. In Chennai, the same quantity of diesel retailed at Rs 94.24. In Kolkata, the fuel retailed at Rs 92.76 per litre.

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on December 20:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

