Petrol Prices Over Rs 100 In Mumbai, Chennai And Other Indian Cities; Check Fuel Rates Here

In three of the four major Indian cities, the retail petrol price remained higher than Rs 100. The nation’s capital, Delhi, was the only substantial city where the price did not rise to that level. A litre of petrol costs Rs. 96.72 here. In Mumbai, India’s financial hub, a litre of petrol was being marketed for Rs 106.31. The price of a litre of petrol in Kolkata stood at Rs 106.03. In Chennai, a litre of petrol cost Rs 102.63.

Moving on to diesel now. A litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27 in Mumbai. Whereas, in Delhi, the diesel rate stood at Rs 89.62 per litre. The cost of one litre of diesel in Chennai - Rs 94.24.

Oil marketing organisations (OMCs), such as HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited), IOC (Indian Oil Corporation), and BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited), which update the rates of the leading motor fuels every day at 6 am, have not reported any price changes. Check the rates of petrol and diesel in other Indian cities.

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Market experts have voiced their opinion that until firms did not catch up with the damages incurred in several quarters, a situation of price lock will be experienced in the country. A price block has been in place since the government last decreased excise rates on both fuels on May 21, 2022, ensuring that the nation’s expenses for the two primary automobile fuels remain consistent.

