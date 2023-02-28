Petrol Prices Over Rs 100 In Mumbai, Kolkata And Other Indian Cities; Check Fuel Rates On February 28, 2023

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged since May 2022. The persistent trend in the prices continued on February 28 as well, according to the notification by fuel retailers. Although the prices normally fluctuate every day in view of the crude oil rates, and supply and demand factors, a price freeze by oil marketing companies (OMCs) has led to no prominentchange in the fuel prices in India.

Indian Oil Marketing companies are making efforts to make up for the losses. Regardless of the change in crude oil rates in the international markets, oil companies have not revised the rates of petrol and diesel. The last announcement in the change of two primary automotive fuels in India was made on May 21, 2022. Back then, the centre slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 and Rs 6, respectively.

On February 28, the petrol price in the national capital, Delhi, costs Rs 96.72, while a litre of diesel is Rs 89.62. Meanwhile, diesel price is Rs 94.27 per litre and petrol costs Rs 106.31 in Mumbai. The price of a litre of petroleum in Kolkata was Rs. 106.03, while the rate of a litre of diesel was Rs. 92.76. Talking about Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 102.63 and a litre of diesel today is being sold at Rs 94.24.

Check out the detailed list of fuel prices in different cities on February 27here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

The cost of petrol and diesel varies from state to state depending on a number of variables, including Value Added Tax (VAT), freight costs, and municipal taxes.

