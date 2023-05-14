Trends :Stocks To WatchFuel Prices In IndiaEPFOBank Loans7th Pay Commission
Petrol, Diesel Prices On May 14: Check New Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru And Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices On May 14: Check New Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru And Other Cities

The petrol price in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre on May 14

May 14, 2023, 09:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Petrol, Diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in India On May 14
Petrol, Diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in India On May 14

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices in India largely remained unchanged on May 14. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc..

The petrol price in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre on May 14, while the diesel rate stands at Rs 89.62/litre. In Mumbai, petrol price on May 14 continued to retail above Rs 100 mark at Rs 106.31 for a litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre.

The fuel rates remain unchanged since May 2022, when the central government and several states had cut fuel taxes.

In India, petrol and diesel prices are decided on the basis of several factors such as freight charges, value-added tax (VAT) and local taxes. This leads to the rates being different from state to state.

Check city-wise Petrol and Diesel prices on May 14,

CityPetrol Price (Rs/litre)Diesel Price (Rs/litre)
Chennai102.6394.24
Kolkata106.0392.76
Chandigarh96.2084.26
Lucknow96.6289.81
Bengaluru101.9487.89
Hyderabad109.6697.82
Jaipur108.4893.72
Trivandrum109.8998.68
Bhubaneswar103.1994.76

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Through excise tax, base pricing, and price caps, government controls fuel prices.

first published: May 14, 2023, 09:07 IST
last updated: May 14, 2023, 09:10 IST
