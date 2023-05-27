Trends :Gold Rates TodayFuel Prices In IndiaReal EstateEPFORetirement Planning
Home » Business » Petrol Pump Employee in Delhi Refuses to Accept Rs 2,000 Note, Man Files Complaint

The complainant states that he went to a petrol pump in South Extension Part-1 to fill petrol in his scooter

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 15:59 IST

PTI

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 15:59 IST

New Delhi, India

On May 19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation but gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.
A man filed a complaint against an employee of a petrol pump in South Extension Part-1 here after the attendant allegedly refused to accept a Rs 2,000 note, police said on Saturday. A complaint regarding the matter was received at Kotla police station on Friday, a senior police officer said.

The complainant stated that he went to a petrol pump in South Extension Part-1 to fill petrol in his scooter. He gave a Rs 2,000 note against a bill of Rs 400, but the petrol pump attendant refused to take the note, the officer said. The officer said that the complaint is being examined. On May 19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation but gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

first published: May 27, 2023, 15:53 IST
last updated: May 27, 2023, 15:59 IST
