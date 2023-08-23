Petrol Pump Owners in Delhi Stage Protest Demanding Removal of VAT, Revision of Margins

Petrol pump owners in the national capital held a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, demanding the removal of value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel and revising their margins on sales. Representatives of various dealer welfare associations of petrol pump owners from other states also participated in the protest.

The protesters demanded the removal of VAT, terming it “disruptive", and include petroleum products in the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

“The last revisions took place in 2017. The prices of petrol and diesel have gone up while the margins have remained constant," said Ranjit Kumar, president of Uttar Pradesh Petroleum Traders Association.

“It is becoming difficult for us to sustain ourselves with the current static margins and the oil marketing companies have remained unresponsive to our legitimate demands," said Paramjit Singh Doaba, the president of the Punjab Petrol Pump Dealers Association.