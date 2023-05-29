Petrol Remains Above Rs 100 In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata; Check Fuel Rates In Your City On May 29

Petrol in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida) stood at Rs 96.79, while diesel at Rs 89.96 a litre. The petrol price in Lucknow was at Rs 96.57. Apart from this, petrol in Gurugram was selling at Rs 97.18 a litre. However, diesel has remained the same at Rs 90.05 a litre in the capital city of Haryana.
Currently, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol in Chennai is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.
In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.
|CITY
|Petrol (Per Litre)
|Diesel (Per Litre)
|Bengaluru
|Rs 101.94
|Rs 87.89
|Chandigarh
|Rs 96.20
|Rs 84.26
|Chennai
|Rs 102.63
|Rs 94.24
|Gurugram
|Rs 97.18
|Rs 90.05
|Kolkata
|Rs 106.03
|Rs 92.76
|Lucknow
|Rs 96.57
|Rs 89.76
|Mumbai
|Rs 106.31
|Rs 94.27
|New Delhi
|Rs 96.72
|Rs 89.62
|Noida
|Rs 96.79
|Rs 89.96
How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?
You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.
Crude Oil Price Today
Oil prices rose on Monday after U.S. leaders reached a tentative debt ceiling deal, possibly averting a default in the world’s largest economy and oil consumer, although concerns about further interest rate hikes capped gains.
Brent crude futures climbed 66 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $77.61 a barrel by 0247 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.42 a barrel, up 75 cents, or 1 per cent. Trade is expected to be subdued on Monday because of UK and U.S. holidays.