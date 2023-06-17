PF Withdraw Through UMANG App: Here's Step-By-Step Guide For EPFO Members

PF Withdrawal Process: EPFO members can perform withdrawal, advance, and pension claim (after e-nomination) online through EPFO member portal or through Umang app. The Umang app is considered as a convenient way to access EPFO services. Members must note that there are certain eligibility criteria for each type of withdrawal. Also, members can track their PF account through mobile phone by using Umang App.

Umang allows you to track the status of your PF withdrawal request. You can check the progress of your request within the app by navigating to the “EPFO" section and selecting the appropriate option for tracking.

To use EPFO services on the Umang app, follow these steps:

Download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Open the app and sign in using your Aadhaar number and password.

Once you are logged in, select the “EPFO" service from the list of services.

Select the type of EPFO service you want to use. For example, you can check your PF balance, raise a claim, or update your KYC details.

Follow the instructions on the screen to complete the transaction.

Here are the steps on how to withdraw PF through Umang app:

Select the “Raise Claim" option. Enter your UAN number and the OTP that is sent to your registered mobile number.

Select the type of withdrawal you want to make.

Enter the required details and submit the request.

You will receive an acknowledgment number for your request.

Every member is allotted a single permanent Universal Account Number (UAN) which can be used for availing benefits during their lifetime service.