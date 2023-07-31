PFRDA Issues New Rules For National Pension Scheme Subscribers; Deets Below

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) issued a notification on July 27, in which they have eased the rules for their subscribers. According to the notification, the subscribers are now allowed to choose an annuity plan after opting out of the National Pension Scheme (NPS). It means that the subscriber can leave the scheme without charges and choose any annual plan of their liking. They can do this as soon as they leave the NPS and will not be charged any fee for the selection of an insurer. The choice of the plan depends on the needs of the subscriber. To help the subscribers in making informed decisions, the PFRDA has asked the nodal officers under the Government sectors, Point of Presence or POPs, and National Pension System Trust to provide the necessary guidance to the subscribers. No fees are going to be charged for the process, according to reports. Insurance companies generally charge the premium for NPS subscribers for an annuity plan, and the subscribers also have to pay taxes and other amounts to the government or the regulator. The PFRDA said, “Additionally, there should be no additional intermediation expense or charge in respect of the annuity product issued to the subscribers and hence ASP (Annuity Service Provider) can deploy no agency or intermediary for sourcing Annuity from NPS Subscribers."