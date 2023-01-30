Home » Business » Philips Announces 6,000 Job Cuts In Latest Round of Layoff; CEO Says 'Difficult But Necessary'

Chief Executive Roy Jakobs says Philips needs to improve performance and simplify its way of working to improve its agility and productivity

A total of 3,000 of the new job cuts would also be made by Philips in 2023.
Three months after it announced 4,000 job cuts, leading health technology company Philips on Monday announced it will lay off another 6,000 employees even as the company has incurred fresh losses caused by a massive recall of faulty sleep respirators, news agency AFP has reported.

Chief Executive Roy Jakobs, who took over in October, announced the “difficult but necessary" further reduction of its workforce by 2025, according to the report. Jakobs said Philips needs to improve performance and simplify its way of working to improve its agility and productivity.

“This includes the difficult, but necessary further reduction of our workforce by around 6,000 roles globally by 2025," he said, adding that Philips will also focus on “strengthening our patient safety and quality management and completing the Respironics recall", according to the report.

A total of 3,000 of the new job cuts would be made in 2023.

